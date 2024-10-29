VF Corp. Earnings: VFC Stock Soars over 23% on Q2 Earnings Beat

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksMost Visited WebsitesDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Trending StocksDaily Analyst RatingsCompare StocksCompare ETFsPenny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis ScreenerDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsTrendingPortfolio
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Notification Center
Top ETFs
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Earnings
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Plans & Pricing
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Most Visited Websites
Dividend Stocks
AI Stocks
Largest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
VF Corp. Earnings: VFC Stock Soars over 23% on Q2 Earnings Beat
Market News

VF Corp. Earnings: VFC Stock Soars over 23% on Q2 Earnings Beat

Story Highlights

VF Corp. reported better-than-expected Q2 FY25 sales and earnings, pushing the shares up by 23% in the extended trading yesterday. The company delivered a surprise quarterly profit, thanks to its turnaround efforts.  

Shares of VF Corp. (VFC) soared over 23% in Monday’s after-hours trading yesterday after the company reported a solid Q2 FY25 beat. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) declined 4.8% year-over-year to $0.60, but easily exceeded the consensus of $0.38. Also, sales fell 6% year-over-year to $2.76 billion but topped analysts’ estimates of $2.71 billion.

VF Corp. is a global apparel, footwear, and accessories retailer. The company owns renowned brands such as Vans, North Face, and Timberland. Investors seem impressed by the surprise profit in Q2 after two consecutive quarters of losses. The company sold its Supreme brand on October 1 and paid down $1 billion of its term loan, due December 2024.

VFC’s Strategic Turnaround Delivers Desired Outcome

VF Corp. is undergoing a strategic turnaround to return to profitability. The company’s results also improved due to promotions and inventory clearance mechanisms employed during the prior quarters. Importantly, the company’s segmental revenues showed significant improvement over Q1 FY25 figures. For instance, Vans brand sales fell 11% year-over-year compared to the 21% decline seen in the first quarter.

The company is also happy with the remarkable growth trajectory in the Americas region. Moreover, sales in China grew 9% year-over-year in Q2 FY25 compared to a 4% growth registered last year.

Additionally, gross margin rose 120 basis points to 52.2% compared to the last year. However, operating margin fell 210 basis points to 9.9%.

For Q3 FY25, VFC expects sales between $2.7 billion and $2.75 billion. For the full-year Fiscal 2025, VFC projected a free cash flow of roughly $425 million. The board of directors even announced a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share, in line with VFC’s regular quarterly cash dividends.  

Is VFC Stock a Buy?

Analysts prefer to remain on the sidelines on VFC stock owing to the ongoing challenges. On TipRanks, VFC stock has a Hold consensus rating based on one Buy, 12 Holds, and two Sell ratings. The average VF Corp. price target of $11.85 implies 30.4% downside potential from current levels.

See more VFC analyst ratings

Disclosure

Related Articles
TheFly
Premium
Closing Bell Movers: VF Corp. surges after quarterly results
F
CR
TheFly
Premium
VF Corp. sees Q3 gross margin up year-over year
VFC
Go Ad-Free with Our App