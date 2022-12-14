Verizon’s New +Play System Offers a Netflix Promotion

Sometimes the combination of items makes for the best promotional opportunities. A free two-liter when you buy a pizza is standard fare. The combination of chocolate and peanut butter changed snacking as we know it. And now, Verizon (NYSE:VZ) is getting together with Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) to produce a real winner: the combination of streaming and streaming aggregators.

Verizon rolled out its +Play service earlier today and, with it, offered a convenient means to manage streaming subscription services. It also offered a wonderful opportunity to save money as well. Those who subscribe to a streaming service that is part of the offer will get, along with that service, a free year of Netflix. This includes services ranging from NFL+ Premium to NBA League Pass, as well as Calm, Duolingo, and several others, including Hulu.

+Play is available to both Verizon wireless customers and those who subscribe to 4G LTE and 5G Home internet services. Verizon already has plans to introduce further services as time goes along. It will also roll out further access to special offers and other features. This should prove useful not only for Verizon but also for Netflix. Netflix has so far lost better than a million subscribers this year.

Both companies could stand the help, or so the analyst consensus suggests. Verizon more so than Netflix. Currently, Verizon has a Hold consensus rating with upside potential of 22.46%. Meanwhile, Netflix has a Moderate Buy consensus rating with 5.83% downside risk.

