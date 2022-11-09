Use This Traders’ Cheat Sheet, Ahead of Tomorrow’s CPI Release

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers is expected to be released tomorrow, November 10, 2022 at 08:30 AM EST. Prior to its release, we have compiled a table with some useful information, for your convenience.

What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the change in prices paid by consumers for goods and services.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, fuel, transportation, doctors’ and dentists’ services, drugs, and other goods and services that people purchase for day-to-day living. Prices are collected each month in 75 urban areas across the country, from about 6,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments (department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments). All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index. Additionally, prices of fuels and a few other items are obtained every month in all 75 locations.

Prices of most other commodities and services are collected every month in the three largest geographic areas, and every other month in other areas. Prices of most goods and services are obtained by personal visit, telephone call, or web collection by the Bureau’s trained representatives.

Traders’ Cheat Sheet Table

The table below shows you information about past CPI releases; the Federal Funds Rate at that time – which is the main monetary tool that the Fed uses to “fight” inflation; and the S&P 500 Index’s (SPX) reaction to past CPI releases.

One of the goals of the Federal Reserve is to maintain price stabilty. To meet this objective, the Federal Reserve targets an inflation rate of 2 percent (inflation rates are shown in the “12 month change” column in the table below). That means the Fed wants to see inflation from the same month last year, rise by only around 2 percent.

The last reading showed an increase of 8.2% in the 12-month change column, which is far higher than the Fed’s target. This led the Fed to raise the Federal Funds rate to 3.08% in November 2, 2022.

Release Date CPI 1 Month Change 12 Month Change Fed Funds Rate S&P 500 1d Reaction S&P 500 1m Reaction Nov 10, 2022 TBD TBD TBD 3.08% TBD 4.3%* Oct 13, 2022 296.808 0.2% 8.2% 2.56% 2.6% -6.7% Sep 13, 2022 296.171 0.0% 8.3% 2.33% -4.32% -6.6% Aug 10, 2022 296.276 0.0% 8.5% 1.68% 2.13% 10.7% Jul 13, 2022 296.311 1.4% 9.1% 1.21% -0.45% -2.5% Jun 10, 2022 292.296 1.1% 8.6% 0.77% -2.91% -0.9% May 11, 2022 289.109 0.6% 8.3% 0.33% -1.65% -10.5% Apr 12, 2022 287.504 1.3% 8.5% 0.2% -0.34% 3.2% Mar 10, 2022 283.716 0.9% 7.9% 0.08% -0.43% -5.4% Feb 10, 2022 281.148 0.8% 7.5% 0.08% -1.81% -4.7% Jan 12, 2022 278.802 0.3% 7.0% 0.08% 0.28% 0.3% Dec 10, 2021 277.948 0.5% 6.8% 0.08% 0.95% 1.4%

The data in the table is based on the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers: All Items in U.S. City Average, provided by FRED

Release Date – The actual release date of the CPI by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

CPI – The Consumer Price Index level (in points) that was released

1-Month Change – The % change from the previous month index level to current month

12-Month Change – The % change between the CPI level 12 months ago and in the current month

Federal Funds Rate – The level of the Federal Funds Rate during the time of the CPI release. The Federal Funds Rate is the interest rate at which depository institutions trade federal funds (balances held at Federal Reserve Banks) with each other overnight.

S&P 500 1d Reaction – The % change between the closing price of the S&P 500 prior to the CPI release, and the closing price of the S&P 500 on the day when the CPI was released.

S&P 500 1m Reaction – The % change between the closing price of the S&P 500 after the previous CPI release, and the closing price of the S&P 500 on the day when the following CPI was released.