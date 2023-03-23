Uranium Energy Corp. Melts Down after Kerrisdale Report

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Uranium Energy Corp. Melts Down after Kerrisdale Report

Energy stocks tend to be solid issues, and why not? Everyone needs energy. But for Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE:UEC), the fallout from a recent report from Kerrisdale Capital will hit hard and be wide-reaching. Sufficiently so, in fact, that Uranium Energy lost 14.73% in Thursday’s trading.

Kerrisdale Capital offered up a short report that’s a chain reaction of disasters. First, Kerrisdale suggests that Uranium Energy’s assets aren’t a match for its market cap, suggesting a reversal may come at almost any time. Kerrisdale pointed out that “…directly or indirectly, approximately 30 different entities (were paid to) publicize its stock.” Worse yet, Kerrisdale also suggests that Uranium Energy has blundered several times, engaging in deals for “overpriced” assets. Kerrisdale went on from there, pointing out that Uranium Energy didn’t capitalize on recent price spikes in uranium.

All of that was bad enough, but the hits kept on coming. Kerrisdale pointed out that, though Uranium Energy has around 140 million pounds of uranium available to it—that’s an estimate, of course—not one pound of it can be mined at current prices without taking a loss on the deal. Worse, even at higher prices, roughly just one ounce in four of Uranium Energy’s available resources could be “economically viable.”

It’s a string of disasters, and looking at the last five days in trading, it’s clear that’s what Uranium Energy didn’t need. The stock managed to hold a pretty clear line around $3.30 for most of the last five days. Today, however, was a whole different matter as shares plummeted. Though a couple attempted rallies started, none of them could catch, and that left Uranium Energy shares down over 14% today.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on UEC

Uranium Energy options imply 3.8% move in share price post-earnings
The FlyUranium Energy options imply 3.8% move in share price post-earnings
10d ago
UEC
Uranium Energy Corp Files Fiscal 2023 Q2 Quarterly Report
UEC
Uranium Energy receives $17.85M from DOE
UEC
More UEC Latest News >

More News & Analysis on UEC

Uranium Energy options imply 3.8% move in share price post-earnings
The FlyUranium Energy options imply 3.8% move in share price post-earnings
10d ago
UEC
Uranium Energy Corp Files Fiscal 2023 Q2 Quarterly Report
Press ReleasesUranium Energy Corp Files Fiscal 2023 Q2 Quarterly Report
10d ago
UEC
Uranium Energy receives $17.85M from DOE
The FlyUranium Energy receives $17.85M from DOE
2M ago
UEC
More UEC Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >