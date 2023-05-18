tiprankstipranks
Market News

UPST Rally Likely a Short Squeeze

Shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) have been on a tear recently. A possible explanation for its recent rise could be that it’s the beneficiary of a short squeeze. Interestingly, S3 Partners places UPST stock among its list of 12 stocks with the highest short-squeeze potential. Indeed, the most recent data from Fintel indicates that short interest as a percentage of float was roughly 32% at the end of April.

However, short squeezes need a catalyst in order to begin their upward trajectory. The first catalyst was the company’s earnings report, which came in much better than expected. This caused an initial surge last week which faded toward the weekend. However, the stock jumped again this week after announcing a deal to sell up to $4 billion worth of consumer installment loans to private credit shop Castlelake.

A look at the past five trading days for UPST stock highlights the level of impact these recent pieces of news had on it. Indeed, shares gained over 9.58% in today’s session at the time of writing. As a result, investors are now up 43.06% during this timeframe.

More News & Analysis on UPST

Castlelake Reaches Purchase Agreement for up to $4 Billion of Consumer Installment Loans Originated on Upstart’s Platform
Press ReleasesCastlelake Reaches Purchase Agreement for up to $4 Billion of Consumer Installment Loans Originated on Upstart’s Platform
3d ago
UPST
Upstart Holdings Stock (NASDAQ:UPST): Let the Buyer Beware
UPST
UPST Blasts Up after Killer Earnings Beat
UPST
More UPST Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >