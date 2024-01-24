Upcoming Deadline to Share in Ribbon Communications, Inc. (f/k/a Sonus Networks, Inc.) (RBBN) Class Action Settlement

Levi & Korsinsky informs shareholders that a settlement has been reached in the pending class action lawsuit against Ribbon Communications, Inc. (f/k/a Sonus Networks, Inc.) (NASDAQ:RBBN). The settlement provides for a fund of $4,500,000 to benefit class members. For the purposes of the settlement, the class is defined as: all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded Sonus Common Stock, and/or purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded Sonus Call Options, and/or wrote publicly traded Sonus Put Options, during the period between January 8, 2015 and March 24, 2015, both dates inclusive, and who suffered economic losses as a proximate result of the alleged wrongdoing.

If you are a class member as defined above, you may be entitled to a pro-rata share of the settlement fund. In order to receive a share of the settlement, you must file a claim form by March 15, 2024.

For more details on the settlement, including a copy of the claim form, please visit: https://zlk.com/settlement-form?redirect=aHR0cHM6Ly96bGsuY29tL3NldHRsZW1lbnQvcmliYm9uLWNvbW11bmljYXRpb25zLWluYy1mLWstYS1zb251cy1uZXR3b3Jrcy1pbmMtc2V0dGxlbWVudA==&ticker=RBBN&wire=18

Levi & Korsinsky did not act as lead counsel or otherwise participate in litigating the above class action. We are providing this information as a courtesy to remind class members of the claims deadline so they can file their forms in a timely fashion.

Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services’ Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

https://zlk.com/