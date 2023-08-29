UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Skyrockets on Blowout Q2 Outing

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Skyrockets on Blowout Q2 Outing
Market News

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Skyrockets on Blowout Q2 Outing

Story Highlights

Online brokerage service provider UP Fintech has posted a healthy set of second-quarter numbers. A focus on international expansion is helping the company boost its user base at lower average acquisition costs.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares surged nearly 20% in the morning session today after the online brokerage services provider posted a healthy set of second-quarter numbers.

During the quarter, revenue soared by 23.6% year-over-year to $66.1 million. The figure cruised past estimates by $21.4 million. EPADS (Earnings Per American Depository Share) of $0.09 also handily beat estimates by $0.05. In comparison, the company had posted an EPADS of $0.02 in the year-ago quarter.

In Q2, TIGR added 29,077 funded accounts, with the total number of funded accounts reaching 840,900 at the end of the quarter. While net asset inflows remained strong at $1.6 billion, the company saw a mark-to-market loss of $492 million owing to souring equity markets.

Impressively, its international expansion is bearing fruit, and the company’s average customer acquisition cost (CAC) has now moderated to $161 from $171 in the prior quarter.

At present, Citi’s Judy Zhang, the lone analyst tracking TIGR, has reiterated a Buy rating on the stock alongside a $6.32 price target. This points to a nearly 45% potential upside in TIGR on top of a 40% price surge for the year so far.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on TIGR

UP Fintech reports two-year high 2023 Q2 results
Press ReleasesUP Fintech reports two-year high 2023 Q2 results
6h ago
TIGR
UP Fintech Holding Limited Reports Unaudited Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results
TIGR
Is TIGR a Buy, Before Earnings?
TIGR
More TIGR Latest News >

More News & Analysis on TIGR

UP Fintech reports two-year high 2023 Q2 results
Press ReleasesUP Fintech reports two-year high 2023 Q2 results
6h ago
TIGR
UP Fintech Holding Limited Reports Unaudited Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results
Press ReleasesUP Fintech Holding Limited Reports Unaudited Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results
7h ago
TIGR
Is TIGR a Buy, Before Earnings?
Pre-EarningsIs TIGR a Buy, Before Earnings?
2d ago
TIGR
More TIGR Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >