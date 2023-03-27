tiprankstipranks
Market News

Unity Biotechnology Nosedives after Underwhelming Drug Results

Shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) nosedived after the company reported that its lead drug candidate, UBX1325, was unable to demonstrate superiority over Regeneron’s (NASDAQ:REGN) eye therapy aflibercept in a Phase 2 trial for wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The trial involved 51 patients who received either two doses of UBX1325 or the aflibercept drug.

Although most patients who received UBX1325 did not require anti-VEGF rescue therapy, the experimental drug did not meet the non-inferiority threshold compared to aflibercept through the 24-week study. Unity Biotechnology attributed the results to the strong performance of the control arm.

When looking at the past five days, we can see the significant impact that today’s news had on UBX stock, as it’s down over 50% during this timeframe.

Disclaimer

UNITY Biotechnology Announces Results from Phase 2 ENVISION Study of UBX1325 in Patients with Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
UNITY Biotechnology Announces Results from Phase 2 ENVISION Study of UBX1325 in Patients with Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
5h ago
5h ago
UBX
Unity Biotechnology reports Q4 EPS ($1.00), consensus ($1.05)
UBX
UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Business Updates
UBX
More UBX Latest News >

