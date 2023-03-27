Unity Biotechnology Nosedives after Underwhelming Drug Results

Shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) nosedived after the company reported that its lead drug candidate, UBX1325, was unable to demonstrate superiority over Regeneron’s (NASDAQ:REGN) eye therapy aflibercept in a Phase 2 trial for wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The trial involved 51 patients who received either two doses of UBX1325 or the aflibercept drug.

Although most patients who received UBX1325 did not require anti-VEGF rescue therapy, the experimental drug did not meet the non-inferiority threshold compared to aflibercept through the 24-week study. Unity Biotechnology attributed the results to the strong performance of the control arm.

When looking at the past five days, we can see the significant impact that today’s news had on UBX stock, as it’s down over 50% during this timeframe.

Disclosure