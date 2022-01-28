United Rentals Updates a Key Risk Factor

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTop Experts
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTop ExpertsNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Bitcoin
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
Tipranks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Welcome
LoginSign Up
NotificationsMy Watchlist
Research Tools
Top Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot StocksTrending Stocks
HomeMarket NewsStock AnalysisTipRanks LabsIdeas & Insights
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
Expert CenterTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual InvestorsTop Performing Research Firms
Stock Comparison5g StocksAirline StocksArtificial Intelligence StocksBank StocksBiotech StocksBitcoin StocksBlockchain StocksBlue Chip StocksCannabis StocksCasino StocksChinese StocksCoronavirus Therapeutics StocksCoronavirus Vaccine StocksCryptocurrency StocksCybersecurity StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksGold StocksGrowth StocksHealthcare StocksHigh Dividend StocksHotel StocksLarge Cap StocksMega Cap StocksNFT StocksOil StocksOutdoor Activities StocksRenewable Energy StocksSolar StocksSpace StocksStay-At-Home StocksTech StocksUtility StocksVideo Game StocksVirtual Reality StocksWallStreetBets StocksWork-From-Home Stocks
Stock ScreenerPenny StocksWebsite Traffic Screener
Dividend Calculator
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarStock Market HolidaysIPO Calendar
Smart Portfolio
OverviewMy HoldingsMy Performance
My Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Public Profile
Account & More
LoginTipRanks PremiumPlans & Pricing
About TipRanksFAQAPI for InstitutionsBecome an AffiliateCareersContact Us
All News

United Rentals Updates a Key Risk Factor

United Rentals (URI) is the largest equipment rental firm in the world. The company serves its clients through two business segments; General Rentals and Trench, Power, and Fluid Solutions.

United Rentals recently announced strong fourth-quarter financial results for 2021. Overall revenues increased 21.8% to $2.8 billion on a year-over-year basis. Meanwhile, adjusted profits per share increased 12.3% year-over-year to $7.39. Higher rental income and fleet productivity drove the results.

In addition, the business approved a new $1 billion share repurchase program. The program is expected to start in the first quarter of 2022 and be completed by the end of the year.

Risk Factors

According to the new Tipranks’ tool, United Rentals’ main risk category is Finance & Corporate, which accounts for 49% of the total 35 risks identified. The next two major risk categories are Production and Legal & Regulatory, which stand at 23% and 11%, respectively.

The organization has added one new risk under the Production category.

United Rentals warns investors that, while supply chain disruptions have been limited thus far, they may become more severe in the future owing to a variety of factors. These disruptions might have an impact on the company’s capacity to procure equipment and other supplies on reasonable terms from essential suppliers. As a result, the firm may be unable to fulfill client demand, which might have a significant negative impact on its business and, as a result, on its financial operations and performance.

The Production risk factor’s sector average is 8.5%, compared to United Rentals’ 22.9%.

Wall Street’s Take

Following the Q4 earnings release, Jerry Revich of Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on the stock and increased the price target to $425 from $415. This implies 32.9% upside potential to current levels.

Turning to Wall Street, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 5 Buys, 4 Holds, and 1 Sell. The average URI price target of $397.90 implies 24.4% upside potential to current levels.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News :
Fever-Tree 2022 Outlook Hampered by Costs; Shares Plunge
Qualtrics Posts Q4 Revenues Beat & Upbeat Guidance; Shares Up 10%
United Rentals Gains 4% on Strong Q4 Results; Announces $1B Share Buyback