United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Lures Pilots With Major Hikes

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Lures Pilots With Major Hikes

Story Highlights

United Airlines has reached a preliminary agreement with its pilots, ensuring solid hikes.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) has reached a preliminary contract agreement with its pilots, which includes cumulative salary hikes in the range of 34.5% to about 40% over a four-year period. The major pay hikes come at a time when airlines are seeing solid travel demand after the pandemic crushed the travel industry and caused billions of dollars in losses.

United Strikes Deal with Pilots

The Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) called the agreement a “significant milestone” for the 16,000 United pilots it represents. ALPA said that aside from notable improvements to compensation, the agreement also ensures a better quality of life, vacation, and other benefits.  

The agreement still needs to be finalized and ratified by the pilots. The ALPA stated that the deal with United Airlines, which came after four years of bargaining, is worth about $10 billion. Last year, United pilots rejected a deal that had offered hikes of more than 14.5% over a period of 18 months.

United Airlines’ agreement with its pilots follows similar agreements by Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) and American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) with their respective pilot unions. Pent-up travel demand following COVID-19 lockdowns and fewer pilots have increased the bargaining power of pilots, resulting in major airlines agreeing to significant pay hikes and better working conditions.

Upcoming Results

United Airlines is scheduled to announce its second-quarter results on July 19. Analysts expect the carrier’s adjusted EPS to jump to $4 from $1.43 in the prior-year quarter. Robust travel demand despite macro challenges is expected to drive higher profitability.

Is UAL a Good Buy Right Now?

Of the seven Top Wall Street Analysts covering UAL, five have a Buy rating while two have a Hold recommendation. The average price target of $70.50 implies 32.2% upside. It is worth noting that the top analysts have an impressive track record of generating attractive returns from their recommendations. Moreover, top analysts have remarkable success rates.

UAL shares have rallied over 41% year-to-date.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on AAL

JetBlue, American Airlines Are Breaking Up; Both Stocks Have Dropped
Market NewsJetBlue, American Airlines Are Breaking Up; Both Stocks Have Dropped
6h ago
AAL
DAL
JetBlue reports next steps of American Airlines alliance wind down plan
AAL
JBLU
American Airlines releases 2022 sustainability report
AAL
More AAL Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AAL

JetBlue, American Airlines Are Breaking Up; Both Stocks Have Dropped
Market NewsJetBlue, American Airlines Are Breaking Up; Both Stocks Have Dropped
6h ago
AAL
DAL
JetBlue reports next steps of American Airlines alliance wind down plan
The FlyJetBlue reports next steps of American Airlines alliance wind down plan
3d ago
AAL
JBLU
American Airlines releases 2022 sustainability report
Press ReleasesAmerican Airlines releases 2022 sustainability report
4d ago
AAL
More AAL Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >