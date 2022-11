Shares of Unisys (NYSE: UIS) plunged 48% in today’s session following its earnings report for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022.

Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.05, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of -$0.13 per share. However, GAAP EPS came in at -$0.59, a slight miss.

In addition, sales decreased 5.5% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $461.2 million. This missed analysts’ target by almost $14 million.

