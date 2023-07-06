Unilever Stock Dips after Ben & Jerry’s Controversy

Shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL), the parent company of Ben & Jerry’s, have lost more than 2% in the past two trading sessions following a backlash against the ice cream maker’s July 4 tweet. Ben & Jerry’s argued that July 4 festivities tend to overshadow an essential truth about the country’s history.

Their official Twitter account, along with a statement on their website, called for acknowledgment of the US’ existence on “stolen Indigenous land” and proposed its return. The bold stance stirred a social media outcry, with calls for a boycott reminiscent of the recent backlash against Bud Light’s partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

A look at the past five trading days for UL stock highlights the level of impact this news had on it. Indeed, investors are now down 1.4% during this timeframe. Not a big loss, but likely unwanted controversy for the Unilever board, which operates independently of Ben & Jerry’s board.

Disclosure