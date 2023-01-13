UNH Little Changed after Beating Earnings and Reaffirming Guidance

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Hot
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil Stocks
Hot
Best Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

UNH Little Changed after Beating Earnings and Reaffirming Guidance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) are little changed today after it reported earnings for its fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. UNH’s Adjusted Earnings per share came in at $5.34, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $5.17 per share.

UnitedHealth’s sales increased by 12.3% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $82.79 billion. This beat analysts’ target by $270 million.

Looking forward, management now expects revenue and adjusted earnings per share for Fiscal Year 2023 to be in the ranges of $357 billion to $360 billion and $24.40 to $24.90, respectively. For reference, analysts were expecting $356.17 billion in revenue along with an adjusted EPS of $24.95.

Overall, Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target of $602.64 on UNH stock, implying over 19% upside potential, as indicated by the graphic above.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on UNH

California AG files suit against drugmakers, PBMs over insulin prices
The FlyCalifornia AG files suit against drugmakers, PBMs over insulin prices
1d ago
CI
CVS
Notable companies reporting before tomorrow’s open
C
BK
Northern Light Health, Optum announce strategic relationship
UNH
More UNH Latest News >

More News & Analysis on UNH

California AG files suit against drugmakers, PBMs over insulin prices
The FlyCalifornia AG files suit against drugmakers, PBMs over insulin prices
1d ago
CI
CVS
Notable companies reporting before tomorrow’s open
The FlyNotable companies reporting before tomorrow’s open
1d ago
C
BK
Northern Light Health, Optum announce strategic relationship
The FlyNorthern Light Health, Optum announce strategic relationship
8d ago
UNH
More UNH Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >