UNH Little Changed after Beating Earnings and Reaffirming Guidance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) are little changed today after it reported earnings for its fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. UNH’s Adjusted Earnings per share came in at $5.34, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $5.17 per share.

UnitedHealth’s sales increased by 12.3% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $82.79 billion. This beat analysts’ target by $270 million.

Looking forward, management now expects revenue and adjusted earnings per share for Fiscal Year 2023 to be in the ranges of $357 billion to $360 billion and $24.40 to $24.90, respectively. For reference, analysts were expecting $356.17 billion in revenue along with an adjusted EPS of $24.95.

Overall, Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target of $602.64 on UNH stock, implying over 19% upside potential, as indicated by the graphic above.

Disclosure