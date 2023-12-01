UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Soars on Impressive Q3 Beat

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) shares gained nearly 14% in the early session today after the enterprise automation software company delivered a robust third-quarter performance. Revenue increased by 24% year-over-year to $326 million. The figure outperformed expectations by roughly $10 million. Further, EPS of $0.12 exceeded estimates by $0.05.

During the quarter, annualized recurring revenue (ARR) increased by 24% over the prior year period to $1.378 billion. Further, the dollar-based net retention rate stood at 121%. The company generated a net cash flow from operations of $42 million in Q3. Its total cash balance at the end of the quarter stood at $1.8 billion.

As UiPath’s focus on digital transformation and introducing new AI-powered offerings continues to pay off, the company also provided a healthy outlook for the fourth quarter. It expects revenue in Q4 to hover between $381 million and $386 million. ARR as of January 31, 2024, is anticipated to hover between $1.450 billion and $1.455 billion. Non-GAAP operating income for the quarter is seen landing at $78 million.

What Is the Target Price for UiPath?

Overall, the Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on UiPath. After clocking a nearly 59% price gain over the past year, the average PATH price target of $20.08 implies the stock may be approaching fair valuation levels.

