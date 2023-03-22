tiprankstipranks
Market News

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) to Buyback Bonds

Story Highlights

UBS Group has made a tender offer to buy back bonds it issued last week. The move is a result of the bank’s credit ratings being lowered by the rating agencies.

UBS Group’s (NYSE:UBS) deal to take over Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) has raised questions about the former’s credit profile as rating agencies rushed to downgrade the UBS stock’s outlook to negative. In order to subside these concerns, UBS is offering to buy back bonds worth €2.75 billion issued on March 17.

The concerned bonds include €1.5 billion 4.625% fixed rate notes due March 2028 and €1.25 billion 4.750% fixed rate notes due March 2032. The company has offered to buy these bonds for cash at their respective re-offer price.

With the bond buyback, UBS aims to boost investors’ confidence in the stock.

Is UBS a Good Buy?

UBS stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on nine Buys, two Holds, and two Sells. The average price target of $25.29 implies 20.1% upside potential. Shares of the company have gained 14.5% over the past three months.

Disclosure

Disclaimer

