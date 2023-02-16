Uber’s (NYSE:UBER) Ad Business Offers Strong Runaway for Growth

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Uber’s (NYSE:UBER) Ad Business Offers Strong Runaway for Growth

Story Highlights

Uber’s advertising business is growing swiftly. The company launched its ad business in October 2022.

Uber (NYSE:UBER) recently announced its Q4 earnings. While this ride-hailing, and food and package delivery service provider delivered stellar Q4 earnings that surpassed the Street’s projection, what stood out was the strong growth in its newly announced advertising business despite the challenging macroeconomic environment. 

During the Q4 conference call, its CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, said that its ad business surpassed $500 million in annual run rate, reflecting an 80% jump in active advertisers. 

Last year, following in the footsteps of its rival Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT), Uber unveiled its advertising division. During the Q4 call, the company highlighted that currently, 25% of the merchants on the delivery side of its business are active in buying ads. This penetration level indicates that there is substantial growth potential ahead in the advertising business. 

Uber targets $1 billion in ad revenues by 2024 and remains confident of achieving it through its Delivery and Mobility business. 

While Uber’s ad business is growing rapidly, a Wall Street Journal report highlighted that Lyft is also witnessing stellar growth in its ad business. 

Given the low penetration and expected increase in demand, the ad business could become a significant growth driver for these companies. 

What is the Future of Uber Stock?

Wall Street is bullish about Uber’s future prospects. Uber stock has received 24 Buy and one Sell recommendations for a Strong Buy consensus rating. Meanwhile, analysts’ price target of $47.71 implies 31.69% upside potential. 

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on UBER

Oracle deal with Uber validates cloud position, says Deutsche Bank
The FlyOracle deal with Uber validates cloud position, says Deutsche Bank
2d ago
ORCL
UBER
Uber put buyer realizes 12% same-day gains
UBER
Oracle deal with Uber ‘bodes well’ for continued cloud momentum, says Cowen
AMZN
ORCL
More UBER Latest News >

More News & Analysis on UBER

Oracle deal with Uber validates cloud position, says Deutsche Bank
The FlyOracle deal with Uber validates cloud position, says Deutsche Bank
2d ago
ORCL
UBER
Uber put buyer realizes 12% same-day gains
The FlyUber put buyer realizes 12% same-day gains
2d ago
UBER
Oracle deal with Uber ‘bodes well’ for continued cloud momentum, says Cowen
The FlyOracle deal with Uber ‘bodes well’ for continued cloud momentum, says Cowen
3d ago
AMZN
ORCL
More UBER Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >