UAL Jumps in After-Hours Trading with Earnings Beat

Shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) gained in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Earnings per share came in at $2.46, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $2.11 per share. Sales increased by 31% against three years ago, with revenue hitting $12.4 billion. This beat analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion.

Looking forward, management now expects revenue and adjusted earnings per share for Q1 2023 to be in the range of $0.50 to $1.00. For reference, analysts were expecting an adjusted EPS of $0.22.

Overall, Wall Street has a consensus price target of $56.20 on United Airlines stock, implying 9.77% upside potential, as indicated by the graphic below.

