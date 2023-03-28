U.S. Regulator Opens Inquiry into Tesla’s Model X

Tesla’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) run-in with regulators continued as the U.S. auto safety regulator, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) stated that it is going to open an inquiry into 50,000 Tesla Model X vehicles regarding front seat belt failures after receiving two complaints about it.

The NHTSA stated that the evaluation will cover 2022-2023 model-year vehicles and the two complaints indicated that it was “a failure of the front seat belt to remain connected to the seat belt anchor pretensioner while driving with seat belts worn properly in 2022 and 2023 Model Year Tesla Model X vehicles.” The complaint stated that “both vehicles were delivered to the owners with insufficiently connected anchor linkages.”

Analysts are cautiously optimistic about TSLA stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 20 Buys, 10 Holds and three Sells.