U.S. Cattle Farmers Criticize Trump Over Argentina Beef Imports

Cattle farmers across the U.S. are criticizing President Donald Trump over his efforts to import more beef from Argentina rather than help boost production at home.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Lobbyists for American cattle ranchers say importing beef from Argentina is not a long-term solution for a beef supply chain that is under stress and pushing consumer prices to record levels. Making matters worse, cattle farmers say they are also dealing with a return of the screwworm parasitic fly that is appearing along the Mexican border.

The screwworm was successfully eradicated from the U.S. in 1966. But recent appearances in Mexico have cattle ranchers across the southern U.S. nervous. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has closed the border to Mexico for imports of live cattle, bison, and horses due to the spread of the screwworm.

Record Prices

The prices consumers are paying for beef products at grocery stores across the U.S. continue to rise. Retail beef prices have reached record highs after cattle ranchers slashed their herds due to dried-up lands used for grazing. Feed costs have also risen significantly in recent years.

According to federal U.S. government data, as of July 2025, the U.S. cattle herd is approximately 94.2 million head, its lowest level since 1951. A screwworm infestation could further reduce the U.S. cattle herd, warn analysts.

President Trump has responded by floating the idea of importing more beef from Argentina. But the National Cattlemenâ€™s Beef Association said in a written statement that is the wrong approach for the domestic U.S. industry.

Is the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust a Buy?

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) currently has a Moderate Buy rating among 504 Wall Street analysts. That rating is based on 419 Buy, 78 Hold, and seven Sell recommendations issued in the last three months. The average SPY price target of $753.46 implies 12.21% upside from current levels.

Read more analyst ratings on the SPY ETF

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue