U.K. Regulator Launches Investigation into Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Google

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

U.K. Regulator Launches Investigation into Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Google

Story Highlights

The U.K.’s watchdog has launched a detailed market investigation into Apple and Google’s control over the web browsers on mobiles.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google are facing an in-depth investigation by the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority. The regulator has accused both companies of dominating the mobile browser market.

The investigation is a result of the CMA’s survey, which was launched in June 2022. It concluded that both tech giants have significant control over mobile browsers. Further, Apple has been charged with controlling cloud gaming through its app store.

Several browser vendors, web developers, and cloud gaming service providers have backed the investigation arguing that the current rules are “harming their businesses, holding back innovation, and adding unnecessary costs.”

As per the regulator, both mobile web browsing and cloud gaming are key areas of mobile ecosystems as they are widely used by UK consumers and businesses. The CMA is of the opinion that weak competition in these areas is impacting users’ experiences by limiting their choices.

Interestingly, CMA has 18 months to complete its deep research on mobile ecosystems. Based on its findings, the regulator may impose necessary remedial measures on the companies.

Is Apple a Good Buy?

Apple appears to be one of the stocks strongly favored by analysts. On TipRanks, AAPL stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 24 Buy and four Hold recommendations. The average stock price target of $180.48 implies 20.18% upside potential.

Is Alphabet a Buy or Sell Stock?

GOOGL stock is a Strong Buy as well. It has 28 unanimous Buy recommendations. Also, the stock average price forecast of $129.18 implies 33.11% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on AAPL

Apple Supplier Foxconn’s Plant Rocked by Worker Protests
Market NewsApple Supplier Foxconn’s Plant Rocked by Worker Protests
2h ago
AAPL
Notable open interest changes for November 22nd
DIS
AAPL
Apple iPhone demand remains strong, supply could be issue, says Canaccord
AAPL
More AAPL Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on AAPL

Apple Supplier Foxconn’s Plant Rocked by Worker Protests
Market NewsApple Supplier Foxconn’s Plant Rocked by Worker Protests
2h ago
AAPL
Notable open interest changes for November 22nd
The FlyNotable open interest changes for November 22nd
1d ago
DIS
AAPL
Apple iPhone demand remains strong, supply could be issue, says Canaccord
The FlyApple iPhone demand remains strong, supply could be issue, says Canaccord
1d ago
AAPL

Latest News Feed