Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) to Chop 15% Senior Leadership Roles

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock ScreenerNewsletter Center
Dividend Investing
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend CalculatorDividend Returns Comparison
ETFs
ETF CenterETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Newsletter Center
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) to Chop 15% Senior Leadership Roles

Story Highlights

Tyson Foods is eliminating 15% of its senior leadership positions and 10% of its corporate roles as part of its cost-cutting and streamlining initiatives.

Leading meat supplier Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) is eliminating 15% of its senior leadership roles and 10% of its corporate positions, according to a memo sent to employees. Discussions with most of the affected employees are expected to take place this week.

A company spokesperson told Reuters that the senior leadership roles being removed are mostly vice presidents and senior vice presidents. Last month, the company announced that it will close two U.S. processing plants with about 1,700 employees. As of the end of Fiscal 2022 (ended October 1, 2022), the company had 124,000 employees in the U.S., including about 118,000 at non-corporate sites. 

“We will drive efficiency by focusing on fewer initiatives with greater intensity and removing duplication of work,” CEO Donnie King said in the memo.

Tyson Foods’ layoffs are part of its cost-cutting plans, as its chicken business continues to struggle and profits remain under pressure. In the first quarter of Fiscal 2023, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) plunged 70.4% year-over-year to $0.85, as higher sales were more than offset by operational inefficiencies.   

Tyson Foods generated productivity savings of over $700 million in Fiscal 2022. In February, the company stated that it expects to exceed its aggregate $1 billion savings target in Fiscal 2023, a year ahead of its original plan.

The company is scheduled to announce its fiscal second-quarter results on May 8. Analysts expect Q2 FY23 adjusted EPS to decline to $0.75 compared to $2.29 in the prior-year quarter.

What is the Target Price of TSN Stock?

Wall Street has a Hold consensus rating on Tyson stock based on one Buy, six Holds, and two Sells. The average price target of $62.89 suggests 4.2% upside. Shares have declined 3% so far this year.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on TSN

Tyson Foods call volume above normal and directionally bullish
The FlyTyson Foods call volume above normal and directionally bullish
7d ago
TSN
Tyson Foods and C.R. England Work with Kodiak Robotics to Utilize Self-Driving Trucks to Haul Time-Sensitive and Refrigerated Freight
TSN
Tyson Foods, C.R. England, Kodiak Robotics partner for self-driving trucks
TSN
More TSN Latest News >

More News & Analysis on TSN

Tyson Foods call volume above normal and directionally bullish
The FlyTyson Foods call volume above normal and directionally bullish
7d ago
TSN
Tyson Foods and C.R. England Work with Kodiak Robotics to Utilize Self-Driving Trucks to Haul Time-Sensitive and Refrigerated Freight
Press ReleasesTyson Foods and C.R. England Work with Kodiak Robotics to Utilize Self-Driving Trucks to Haul Time-Sensitive and Refrigerated Freight
7d ago
TSN
Tyson Foods, C.R. England, Kodiak Robotics partner for self-driving trucks
The FlyTyson Foods, C.R. England, Kodiak Robotics partner for self-driving trucks
7d ago
TSN
More TSN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >