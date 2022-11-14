Tyson Foods Dishes Up Mixed Q4 Results

Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) announced mixed fiscal Q4 results on Monday. The food company posted revenues of $13.74 billion, up 7.2% year-over-year and beating analysts’ estimates by $250 million.

Adjusted earnings came in at $1.63 per share versus $2.3 in the same period last year but falling short of Street estimates of $1.7 per share.

Donnie King, President, and CEO of Tyson Foods commented, ” Our results were supported by historically strong operations in our Beef segment and improved performance in our Chicken segment. We also experienced share gains in both our foodservice Focus 6 categories and retail core business lines, which include our Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm and Ball Park iconic brands.”

In FY23, TSN expects its revenues to range between $55 billion and $57 billion.