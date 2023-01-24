TXN Sees Little Change despite Beating Earnings Expectations

Shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) saw little change in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Earnings per share came in at $2.13, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $1.98 per share. Sales decreased by 3% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $4.67 billion. This beat analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion.

Looking forward, management now expects revenue and adjusted earnings per share for Q1 2023 to be in the ranges of $4.17 billion to $4.53 billion and $1.64 to $1.90, respectively. For reference, analysts were expecting $4.41 billion in revenue along with an adjusted EPS of $1.86.

Overall, Wall Street has a consensus price target of $178.18 on Texas Instruments stock, implying 0.64% upside potential, as indicated by the graphic above.

