Two Very Different Viewpoints Emerge on TSLA

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Hot
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil Stocks
Hot
Best Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Two Very Different Viewpoints Emerge on TSLA

When it comes to electric vehicles, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) leads the way. Yet it’s also been on a significant decline lately. Is there a bottom ahead for Tesla? Some say it’s not as far off as you may think, and others believe a solution to Tesla’s plunge is an executive board change away. With Tesla down again in Tuesday’s trading, it’s clear something needs to happen.

Fundstrat’s managing director, Mark Newton, was clear: “Tesla is now officially oversold.” Newton went on to elaborate that the stock charts suggest a bottom may be just weeks or days away. Tesla’s latest earnings report may put the bottom in place, and then, a rally could start up with spring’s arrival. With fourth-quarter results and an upcoming Investor Day event on March 1, there may be some critical visibility that provides a path back to higher share prices.

Meanwhile, one long-time Tesla investor thinks he may have the answers to Tesla’s ills and a way to push the share price back up. Ross Gerber recently noted that he could do the job. All it would require is meeting two conditions.

One, current CEO Elon Musk would need to put Gerber on the board. Two, Musk would have to listen to Gerber for five whole minutes. Then—assuming Musk puts Gerber’s recommendations into play—everything would be better. A set of new SEC rules may give Gerber the role he wants, and with an “extensive” government probe into Tesla’s Autopilot system proceeding quickly, it’s safe to say something should be done.

Regardless of whether you’re in Gerber’s camp or Newton’s, analysts are still largely on Tesla’s side. Analyst consensus calls Tesla a Moderate Buy. Plus, with an average price target of $251.48, Tesla stock offers a 113.57% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on TSLA

The EV Stock Comeback: TSLA Leads the Way
Market NewsThe EV Stock Comeback: TSLA Leads the Way
1d ago
NIO
LI
NHTSA in contact with Tesla over driver monitoring function tweet, Reuters says
TSLA
Early notable gainers among liquid option names on January 9th
AMD
NOW
More TSLA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on TSLA

The EV Stock Comeback: TSLA Leads the Way
Market NewsThe EV Stock Comeback: TSLA Leads the Way
1d ago
NIO
LI
NHTSA in contact with Tesla over driver monitoring function tweet, Reuters says
The FlyNHTSA in contact with Tesla over driver monitoring function tweet, Reuters says
1d ago
TSLA
Early notable gainers among liquid option names on January 9th
The FlyEarly notable gainers among liquid option names on January 9th
1d ago
AMD
NOW
More TSLA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >