Market News

Twitter’s CEO 2.0 Envisions a Bright Future for Twitter 2.0

Story Highlights

Twitter’s new CEO is making positive strides to make the social media platform reach its former glorious heights. She has a new vision for Twitter 2.0 and is using all means to get there.

Twitter’s newly inducted CEO, Linda Yaccarino, envisions a bright future for the new and improved version of Twitter 2.0. A Financial Times report outlined some of her efforts and parts of the blueprint that could turn around the weakening social media platform. Most importantly, Yaccarino aims to bring back a major chunk of the advertisers that stopped advertising on the platform during Elon Musk‘s tenure as CEO.

Winning Back Ad Dollars

After Musk took over Twitter in October 2022, advertisers withdrew from the platform as they grew wary of Musk’s lax content moderation terms. These advertisers refused to let their ads be played alongside distasteful content. Under Yaccarino, Twitter is leveraging its in-house technology, which ensures that advertising does not appear alongside certain keywords. This strategy aims to effectively reduce the presence of harmful content on the platform.

Furthermore, the new CEO is planning to rebuild a strong advertising and sales team, which was cut by more than half during billionaire Musk’s tenure. She believes it is going to be a difficult road uphill to gain back advertisers’ trust, and therefore she needs a strong team to convince and win back ad dollars for the platform.

Moreover, Yaccarino is planning to build a digital wallet to facilitate easier commerce on Twitter. Plus, she is seeking to strengthen generative artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to improve the ad business. Also, Twitter is looking to hire third-party services that will allow customers to have more control over the placement and visuals of their advertisements. This move is intended to address customer concerns and provide them with more flexibility regarding their advertising experience on the platform.

Twitter Resorts to Video Ads to Woo Customers

One of the major steps Yaccarino is taking to woo advertisers is to resort to a better video screening experience on the platform. Twitter has both long-form and short-form video feeds. Now, the company is trying to launch full-screen video ads that would play when users scroll through the short-form video feeds. Additionally, Yaccarino plans to personally meet with agencies to bring media celebrities, influential figures, and political personalities to showcase their content on the platform. This way, Twitter can ensure higher-quality content and attract more advertisers to partner with the platform.   

It seems like Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO, Musk, has made the right choice of leader to run the social networking site. Last week, it was reported that Yaccarino restarted the payments for utilizing Google’s cloud service, which had been stopped earlier. She is even trying to partner with tech companies to allow access to Twitter’s application programming interface (API), thereby generating additional revenue for the company. The CEO is going all out in her efforts to return Twitter to its former glory. However, several experts believe she can only do so if there is minimal intervention by the Ex-Chief Musk.

Disclosure

