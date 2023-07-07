Twitter-Threads Tussle Takes a Toxic Turn

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

Twitter-Threads Tussle Takes a Toxic Turn

Story Highlights

Twitter and Threads are having a heated competition, with the former already accusing the latter of stealing intellectual property. 

It’s just been one day since Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) launched its new social media app, and Elon Musk’s Twitter and Mark Zuckerberg’s Threads are already engaged in a toxic battle. Twitter reportedly sent a letter to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday, threatening to sue the latter for “systemic, wilful and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property.” The letter alleges that Meta hired several ex-employees from Twitter’s engineering team to learn the trade secrets and functioning of the Twitter app and leverage the creation of its own similar version of the app, called Threads.

Replying to the accusation, Meta communications director Andy Stone posted on Threads, “No one on the Threads engineering team is a former Twitter employee — that’s just not a thing.” Musk took to Twitter to state, “Competition is fine, cheating is not.”

Threads Short Timeline

Since its launch on July 5 and in less than 24 hours, Meta’s Threads has already attracted over 30 million users, Zuckerberg said. He also mentioned that a lot of work needs to be done as users experienced glitches while using Threads. The app does not support advertising currently but threatens to lure the dozens of advertisers that have left Twitter owing to its lax moderation policies. The advantage the Threads app has is that Instagram users can port their login profiles to Threads as well as bring their followers from Insta to Threads.

On Threads, users can post texts up to 500 words long and videos of up to 5 minutes, as well as share photos and links. Threads can be downloaded via Android and iOS devices across 100 countries, except for the European Union, thanks to its stringent policies. While Musk recently imposed limits on the number of posts a user can view per day on Twitter, Threads currently has no such restrictions for verified or non-verified accounts.  

Coming back to Musk’s complaint about the copycat app, Twitter has demanded that Meta take immediate action to stop using any of Twitter’s trade secrets, or Twitter will be forced to take “both civil remedies and injunctive relief.” While the two masterminds are set for a face-off in a cage fight that could be very interesting, it will be worth watching who has the last laugh in the courtroom battle.

Is META a Buy or Sell?

Following Meta’s Threads launch, CFRA analyst Angelo Zino lifted the price target on META to $350 (19.9% upside) from $300 while maintaining a Buy rating. Although the analyst does not forecast any revenue from Threads for the next two years, in the long run, the company will be able to leverage this potential with its over 2 billion monthly active users (MAUs) on Instagram. Plus, the timing of the launch is perfect, as per Zino, since several Twitter users are seeking better alternatives.

Wall Street is indeed optimistic about Meta Platforms stock. On TipRanks, META commands a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 36 Buys and four Hold ratings. The average Meta Platforms price target of $302.37 implies 3.6% upside potential from current levels. Meanwhile, META stock has gained 69.6% so far this year.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on META

Invesco QQQ Trust ETF: Here’s What Makes It Worth Considering
Stock Analysis & IdeasInvesco QQQ Trust ETF: Here’s What Makes It Worth Considering
2h ago
ON
CEG
If You Like JEPI, You’ll Love This ETF with an 11.8% Yield
NDX
PEP
Why Roblox Stock (NASDAQ:RBLX) Has Considerable Metaverse Upside Potential
AAPL
META
More META Latest News >

More News & Analysis on META

Invesco QQQ Trust ETF: Here’s What Makes It Worth Considering
Stock Analysis & IdeasInvesco QQQ Trust ETF: Here’s What Makes It Worth Considering
2h ago
ON
CEG
If You Like JEPI, You’ll Love This ETF with an 11.8% Yield
Stock Analysis & IdeasIf You Like JEPI, You’ll Love This ETF with an 11.8% Yield
10h ago
NDX
PEP
Why Roblox Stock (NASDAQ:RBLX) Has Considerable Metaverse Upside Potential
Stock Analysis & IdeasWhy Roblox Stock (NASDAQ:RBLX) Has Considerable Metaverse Upside Potential
11h ago
AAPL
META
More META Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >