Twitter Fraud? Musk, TSLA Prepare for Latest Trial

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Hot
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil Stocks
Hot
Best Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Twitter Fraud? Musk, TSLA Prepare for Latest Trial

There are plenty of people out there who like to blame Twitter for Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) latest troubles. In an unexpected twist, the electric vehicle maker’s latest troubles can apparently also be traced back to Twitter…four years before Musk bought it. The market, however, doesn’t seem a bit concerned as Tesla stock is up significantly in Tuesday afternoon’s trading.

Tesla remains strongly favored by Wall Street. Analyst consensus currently calls Tesla stock a Moderate Buy. It also has 76.9% upside potential thanks to its average price target of $231.71 per share.

The latest Tesla kerfuffle focuses on tweets that Elon Musk made back in 2018. Musk referred, in some of those tweets, to taking Tesla private. Musk even went so far in those tweets to note that funding to do the job was ready. Shareholders at the time, meanwhile, bought in but lost quite a bit on their investment after the New York Times offered a report noting that the funding involved was, in fact, “far from secure.”

Thus, those shareholders who bought in between August 7, 2018, and August 17, 2018, are filing suit. They allege that the purchases ultimately cost Tesla investors “billions.” However, they declined to say just how many billions in damages they will be requesting as a result. Opening arguments may start as early as today, though jury selection is still going on. Further, Musk is trying to get a change of venue, suggesting that the local media has already tainted the jury pool with stories about Twitter itself.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on TSLA

EV Stocks Like TSLA Could Be Resurgent in 2023
Market NewsEV Stocks Like TSLA Could Be Resurgent in 2023
4h ago
LI
NIO
XPeng to Reduce Car Prices in China
TSLA
XPEV
Musk’s Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Faces Union Ire in Germany
TSLA
More TSLA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on TSLA

EV Stocks Like TSLA Could Be Resurgent in 2023
Market NewsEV Stocks Like TSLA Could Be Resurgent in 2023
4h ago
LI
NIO
XPeng to Reduce Car Prices in China
Market NewsXPeng to Reduce Car Prices in China
10h ago
TSLA
XPEV
Musk’s Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Faces Union Ire in Germany
Market NewsMusk’s Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Faces Union Ire in Germany
12h ago
TSLA
More TSLA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >