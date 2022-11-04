Turtle Beach Races Ahead on Q3 Performance

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Turtle Beach Races Ahead on Q3 Performance

Gaming accessories provider Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) has delivered a third-quarter beat and shares of the company are up nearly 21% today.

While revenue dropped 39.9% year-over-year to $51.3 million, the figure was still better than the Street’s expectations by ~$4.5 million. The drop in revenue was attributable to lower demand due to decreased discretionary spending and lower retailer inventories.

Further, net loss per share at $0.47 too came in narrower than estimates by $0.02.

 While Turtle Beach saw gross margin pressures due to increased freight costs and lower operating leverage during Q3, the company also managed to lower its recurring operating expenses by 16% on the back of proactive expense management programs.

Looking ahead, for full-year 2022 it expects net revenue of $250 million and a net loss per share of $1.35.

Importantly, it is expanding its product portfolio with five of its six models making it to the list of top ten best-selling wireless headsets.

Turtle Beach expects to return to top-line growth and positive EBITDA in 2023 on the back of new product launches and lower expenses coupled with market challenges subsiding.

Along with Turtle Beach, another gaming accessories maker, Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) too is soaring higher today on the back of a third-quarter beat.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on HEAR

3 Top-Rated Retail Stocks To Beat Inflation
Stock Analysis & Ideas3 Top-Rated Retail Stocks To Beat Inflation
8M ago
KTB
TPR
Turtle Beach Extends Share BuyBack Program To $25 Million; Street Is Bullish
HEAR
3 ‘Perfect 10’ Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Potential
CVS
HEAR
More HEAR Latest News >
Videos
---

More News & Analysis on HEAR

3 Top-Rated Retail Stocks To Beat Inflation
Stock Analysis & Ideas3 Top-Rated Retail Stocks To Beat Inflation
8M ago
KTB
TPR
Turtle Beach Extends Share BuyBack Program To $25 Million; Street Is Bullish
Market NewsTurtle Beach Extends Share BuyBack Program To $25 Million; Street Is Bullish
2y ago
HEAR
3 ‘Perfect 10’ Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Potential
Stock Analysis & Ideas3 ‘Perfect 10’ Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Potential
2y ago
CVS
HEAR
More HEAR Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >