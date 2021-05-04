Tuesday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need To Know Before The Market Opens

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Tuesday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need To Know Before The Market Opens

US futures were down on Tuesday ahead of the release of Trade Balance data that is expected to reflect a widening of the trade deficit to record levels in March.

Dow futures were down 0.3%, S&P futures were down 0.4%, and Nasdaq futures had fallen 0.7% at the time of writing.

While companies including CVS Health (CVS), ConocoPhillips (COP), DuPont (DD), Pfizer (PFE), Sysco Corp (SYY), Under Armour (UA) are expected to report before the opening bell, Activision Blizzard (ATVI) and Akamai Technologies (AKAM), Herbalife Nutrition (HLF), T-Mobile (TMUS), Western Union (WU) and Zillow (Z) will report after the market close.

Cocrystal Pharma (COCP) was the most actively traded stock as well as the biggest gainer in pre-market trading as the stock jumped 50.8% at the time of writing. The company provided an update regarding the development of its COVID-19 antiviral drugs and said that it was developing protease inhibitors to work against the virus.

CVR Partners LP (UAN), a manufacturer of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia, was the biggest laggard in pre-market trading crashing 28.3% at the time of writing. UAN announced its first-quarter results on Tuesday with a net loss widening to $25 million versus a net loss of $21 million in the same quarter last year. Sales declined 18.6% year-on-year to $61 million.

Moderna (MRNA) will supply up to 500 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to Gavi, the vaccine alliance. This will also include an initial 34 million vaccine doses to be supplied in the fourth quarter of this year.

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said, “We recognize that many countries have limited resources to access COVID-19 vaccines. We support COVAX’s mission to ensure broad, affordable and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines and we remain committed to doing everything that we can to ending this ongoing pandemic with our mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.”

Intel (INTC) will invest $3.5 billion towards improving its products. The company intends enhancing the manufacturing of advanced semiconductor packaging technologies in its New Mexico plant. The investment will also target the enhancement of the company’s breakthrough 3D packaging technology.

Intel’s SVP and GM of Manufacturing and Operations Keyvan Esfarjani said, “A key differentiator for our IDM 2.0 strategy is our unquestioned leadership in advanced packaging, which allows us to mix and match compute tiles to deliver the best products. We’re seeing tremendous interest in these capabilities from the industry, especially following the introduction of our new Intel Foundry Services.

Dell (DELL) will sell Boomi, its cloud-based integration platform as a service (iPaaS) to Francisco Partners and TPG Capital for $4 billion in cash. Dell has been on a divestment spree in recent years as it looks to increase its focus on its infrastructure and PC business.

TPG Capital partner, Nehal Raj, stated, “Boomi’s cloud-native platform enables enterprises to streamline business processes and is essential for driving digital transformation. TPG has a long history of partnering with corporate leaders like Dell Technologies to carve out and grow dynamic technology businesses. We look forward to working with the teams at Boomi and Francisco Partners to accelerate the company’s growth as an independent entity.

NIO Inc (NIO), the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer announced delivery numbers for the month of April. The company delivered 7,102 units, a jump of about 125% year-on-year. This includes the delivery of 1,523 ES8s, 3,163 ES6s, and 2,416 EC6s. ES8 is NIO’s flagship premium smart SUV, with a 6 to 7 person seating capacity.

Meanwhile, Li Auto (LI), another Chinese EV manufacturer also announced vehicle delivery data for the month of April. Li Auto delivered 5,539 LI ONE SUVs for the month of April, which is a rise of about 111% year-on-year. The number of vehicle deliveries in April takes the total number of EVs delivered by the company so far this year to 51,575.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on NASDAQ

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock: Wall Street Remains Bullish Despite Macro Pressures
Stock Analysis & IdeasAmazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock: Wall Street Remains Bullish Despite Macro Pressures
3h ago
AMZN
Rising Interest in General Mills Stock (NYSE:GIS) Signals a Worsening Economy
GIS
Generational Change Will Benefit These Stocks, Says BofA
ADBE
RBLX
More NASDAQ Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on NASDAQ

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock: Wall Street Remains Bullish Despite Macro Pressures
Stock Analysis & IdeasAmazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock: Wall Street Remains Bullish Despite Macro Pressures
3h ago
AMZN
Rising Interest in General Mills Stock (NYSE:GIS) Signals a Worsening Economy
Stock Analysis & IdeasRising Interest in General Mills Stock (NYSE:GIS) Signals a Worsening Economy
12h ago
GIS
Generational Change Will Benefit These Stocks, Says BofA
Stock Analysis & IdeasGenerational Change Will Benefit These Stocks, Says BofA
12h ago
ADBE
RBLX
More NASDAQ Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >