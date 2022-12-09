TSM’s Revenues Soar in November

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE: TSM) reported revenues of NT$222.71 billion for the month of November up 5.9% month-over-month and an increase of 50.2% year-over-year.

The chip maker’s revenues for January through November 2022 totaled NT$2,071.33 billion, up 44.6% from the same period last year.

Earlier this week, TSM announced that it was more than tripling its investment in its Arizona plant in the U.S. to $40 billion.

Wall Street analysts are bullish about TSM stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on a unanimous six Buys.