TSM Delivers Better-than-Expected Q4 Earnings

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Hot
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil Stocks
Hot
Best Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

TSM Delivers Better-than-Expected Q4 Earnings

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. (NYSE: TSM) reported earnings of $1.82 per American Depository Share (ADS), surpassing analysts’ estimates of $1.79.

The chipmaker generated Q4 revenues of $19.93 billion, up 26.7% year-over-year missing Street estimates by $990 million.

When it comes to its outlook for the first quarter of 2023, TSM now expects revenues between $16.7 billion and $17.5 billion based on the exchange rate assumption of $1 equivalent to $NT30.7. The company had generated revenues of $17.57 billion in the same period a year back.

Wendell Huang, VP and CFO of TSMC commented, “Moving into first quarter 2023, as overall macroeconomic conditions remain weak, we expect our business to be further impacted by continued end market demand softness, and customers’ further inventory adjustment.”

The company anticipates a Q1 operating profit margin in the range of 41.5% to 43.5%. TSM also slashed its FY23 capex to be between $32 billion and $36 billion versus $36.3 billion in 2022.

Analysts remain bullish about TSM stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on four Buys and one Hold.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM): This Warren Buffett Stock Makes Perfect Sense
Stock Analysis & IdeasTaiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM): This Warren Buffett Stock Makes Perfect Sense
12h ago
TSM
TSMC receives 3nm chip orders from Broadcom, DigiTimes reports
AMD
TSM
TSMC named a ‘Catalyst Driven Idea’ at Morgan Stanley
TSM
More TSM Latest News >

More News & Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM): This Warren Buffett Stock Makes Perfect Sense
Stock Analysis & IdeasTaiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM): This Warren Buffett Stock Makes Perfect Sense
12h ago
TSM
TSMC receives 3nm chip orders from Broadcom, DigiTimes reports
The FlyTSMC receives 3nm chip orders from Broadcom, DigiTimes reports
1d ago
AMD
TSM
TSMC named a ‘Catalyst Driven Idea’ at Morgan Stanley
The FlyTSMC named a ‘Catalyst Driven Idea’ at Morgan Stanley
2d ago
TSM
More TSM Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >