TSLA Rallies as Major Investors Pile On

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) are trading higher in today’s session as some of its major shareholders continue to buy. Unsurprisingly, Cathie Wood has added more than 800,000 shares so far in 2023. TSLA stock remains one of her top holdings across her various funds.

In addition, Leo KoGuan, who has over 22 million shares of the EV maker, increased his stake by an additional 200,000 shares today and plans to purchase an additional million next Friday.

Overall, Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target of $193.88 on TSLA stock, implying over 47% upside potential, as indicated by the graphic above.