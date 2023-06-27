TSLA Jumps as Charging System Marches Toward Becoming Industry Standard

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Gainers/Losers/Most ActiveDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/Losers/Most Active
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

TSLA Jumps as Charging System Marches Toward Becoming Industry Standard

The standard of charging vehicles at electric vehicle stock Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is rapidly becoming the industry standard. Indeed, earlier today, two more organizations adopted the Tesla standard as their own. That was all investors needed to see to send Tesla up nicely in Tuesday afternoon’s trading session. The latest adopter in North America, SAE International, announced that it would not only make the Tesla charging standard the standard for its own operations but would develop that new standard on what it called an “expedited timeframe.”

With over 128,000 member engineers and technical experts to its credit throughout several industries, that’s a lot of new credibility going to Tesla by extension. Tesla has been systematically adding new organizations to its roster for weeks, including major legacy automakers like Ford (NYSE:F) and General Motors (NYSE:GM).

In fact, earlier today, Tesla added one more to the lineup: Volvo (OTHEROTC:VLVLY). An Electrek report noted that Volvo would add the Tesla NACS connector to its cars starting in 2025 and would also have an adapter available for current and previous models sometime next year. Since Volvo plans to be a fully-electric car maker by 2030, adapting its cars for the Tesla standard should prove a smart move to take advantage of charging infrastructure and draw more users to the fold.

Yet, even as Tesla becomes the new standard for electric vehicle charging, analysts remain concerned. With 13 Buy ratings, 13 Holds, and five Sells, Tesla is considered a Moderate Buy by analyst consensus. However, Tesla stock also comes with 11.46% downside risk thanks to its average price target of $220.04.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on F

Ford Stock Gains Ground as More Layoffs Announced
Market NewsFord Stock Gains Ground as More Layoffs Announced
2h ago
F
GS
Ford (NYSE:F) Drives Efficiency With Another Layoff Round
F
TSLA Stock Dives 6% Ahead of Sales Reports
F
GM
More F Latest News >

More News & Analysis on F

Ford Stock Gains Ground as More Layoffs Announced
Market NewsFord Stock Gains Ground as More Layoffs Announced
2h ago
F
GS
Ford (NYSE:F) Drives Efficiency With Another Layoff Round
Market NewsFord (NYSE:F) Drives Efficiency With Another Layoff Round
13h ago
F
TSLA Stock Dives 6% Ahead of Sales Reports
Market NewsTSLA Stock Dives 6% Ahead of Sales Reports
23h ago
F
GM
More F Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >