TSLA Carries the EV Sector Higher

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

TSLA Carries the EV Sector Higher

Don’t feel alone if you think the electric vehicle market is looking volatile lately. A lot of people feel that way. Just look at the news out of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) these days, which proves overwhelmingly there’s a lot going on in the sector in general.

First, Tesla confirmed plans to invest $3.6 billion in Nevada to expand the current 5.4 million square foot Gigafactory located there. The expanded factory will then turn its focus to producing electric semi-trucks and cell batteries. The move is intended to get Tesla closer to its larger goal of 50,000 trucks produced annually in North America.

Second, Tesla’s latest earnings report turned out to be positive for the entire industry. Not only did Tesla rise substantially on the results, but several other electric vehicle stocks also saw gains. Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) proved the big winner, increasing nearly 12% at one point. However, several stocks saw much more reasonable gains in the 3% to 4% range, which included names like Xpeng (NASDAQ:XPEV), Sono Group (NASDAQ:SEV), and Polestar Automotive (NASDAQ:PSNY).

Overall, the iShares self-driving EV and Technology ETF (IDRV) is down 14.9% in the last year.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on SEV

Sono Motors Extends the Community Campaign Until 28 February 2023
Press ReleasesSono Motors Extends the Community Campaign Until 28 February 2023
6h ago
SEV
Sono secures funding from E.U. commission granted project for solar technology
SEV
Sono Motors Secures Funding From EU Commission Granted Project for Solar Technology
SEV
More SEV Latest News >

More News & Analysis on SEV

Sono Motors Extends the Community Campaign Until 28 February 2023
Press ReleasesSono Motors Extends the Community Campaign Until 28 February 2023
6h ago
SEV
Sono secures funding from E.U. commission granted project for solar technology
The FlySono secures funding from E.U. commission granted project for solar technology
3d ago
SEV
Sono Motors Secures Funding From EU Commission Granted Project for Solar Technology
Press ReleasesSono Motors Secures Funding From EU Commission Granted Project for Solar Technology
3d ago
SEV
More SEV Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >