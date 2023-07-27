Trouble in the Skies as Airline Stocks Sink

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

Trouble in the Skies as Airline Stocks Sink

We already heard, earlier today, from some airline stocks that were seeing a decline. But as it turns out, the decline goes deeper into the broader industry than some might expect. It wasn’t just JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) and American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), it’s Southwest (NYSE:LUV) and several others as well who are turning downward into Thursday afternoon’s trading.

Southwest started sinking after it noted that the deadly combination of declining per-unit revenue and higher costs was likely to continue. Its earnings report featured several smaller disasters that, combined, made up a much worse scenario. There was the 10% drop in net income, with revenue per available seat trailing off 8.3%. There was also $300 million in breakage, though that relates to flight credits that were issued back during the pandemic that needed to be used before they expired. That problem likely won’t be such a problem down the line, but there were still plenty of troubles to go around.

Worse, a negative halo effect seemed to kick in, sending several other airlines into open decline. Some much more so than others; Southwest lost almost 9.5% in Thursday afternoon’s trading, while Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) lost over 7%. Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) slid just over 5%, and Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) dropped about 3.6%. Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) got off the lightest, if only just, coming in at 3.2% down at one point.

While each airline didn’t come off well, some still represent stronger potential wins than others. For instance, Frontier Group, the third-hardest hit in today’s action, is considered a Strong Buy by analysts with the best upside potential: 63.42% thanks to its average price target of $14.83. However, the second-lightest hit, Spirit Airlines, also has a 17.31% downside risk with an average price target of $15. Analysts also consider it a Moderate Sell.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on HA

Hawaiian Holdings lowers FY23 CapEx view to $265M-$295M from $330M-$380M
The FlyHawaiian Holdings lowers FY23 CapEx view to $265M-$295M from $330M-$380M
2d ago
HA
Hawaiian Holdings reports Q2 EPS (47c), consensus (61c)
HA
Hawaiian Holdings Reports 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results: Japan Strengthening Adds to Robust Leisure Travel Demand
HA
More HA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on HA

Hawaiian Holdings lowers FY23 CapEx view to $265M-$295M from $330M-$380M
The FlyHawaiian Holdings lowers FY23 CapEx view to $265M-$295M from $330M-$380M
2d ago
HA
Hawaiian Holdings reports Q2 EPS (47c), consensus (61c)
The FlyHawaiian Holdings reports Q2 EPS (47c), consensus (61c)
2d ago
HA
Hawaiian Holdings Reports 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results: Japan Strengthening Adds to Robust Leisure Travel Demand
Press ReleasesHawaiian Holdings Reports 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results: Japan Strengthening Adds to Robust Leisure Travel Demand
2d ago
HA
More HA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >