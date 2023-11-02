Trouble at Target (NYSE:TGT): CEO Notes Consumer Pullback on Everything

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Trouble at Target (NYSE:TGT): CEO Notes Consumer Pullback on Everything
Market News

Trouble at Target (NYSE:TGT): CEO Notes Consumer Pullback on Everything

Story Highlights

Consumers are starting to pull back in every category, Target reveals. But new Black Friday deals may turn that around.

Target (NYSE:TGT), as a retailer, has commonly been regarded as one step above Walmart (NYSE:WMT). Target is where middle class shoppers who downgrade from department stores go in the face of potential economic hardship. And the latest word out of Target suggests that that hardship may be harder felt than many hoped. Despite disturbing news from the CEO, Target was still up nearly 2% in Thursday afternoon’s trading.

The word out of Brian Cornell, Target’s CEO, was that the worst-case scenarios are starting to kick in. Customers are pulling back their spending in literally every sector Target can track, and that includes groceries, a field formerly thought largely impervious to spending cuts. People have to eat, after all, and that generally keeps grocery purchases in tact in even the worst of times. But people are even making cuts in the grocery budget, and Target has seen declining sales in multiple discretionary categories—from clothes to toys—over the last seven quarters, and that’s expanded more recently to even cover food and beverage sales.

Target is not taking this lightly. It’s already prepared a range of early Black Friday deals to coax the skittish consumer out of hiding and back into a shopping mood. Currently, “tens of thousands” of items are on sale in advance of the biggest day of the holiday shopping season, and those sales will go up to 50% through Thanksgiving weekend. And yes, everything from toys to clothing to electronics and more will be on hand. The question, though, is whether or not shoppers will rise to the bait and start making purchases where they had previously backed off.

Is Target a Buy or Hold?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TGT stock based on 14 Buys and 14 Holds assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. Furthermore, the average TGT price target of $145.26 per share implies 30.1% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Trouble at Target (NYSE:TGT): CEO Notes Consumer Pullback on Everything
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Target announces early Black Friday deals starting October 29
The FlyTarget announces early Black Friday deals starting October 29
6d ago
TGT
Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Slips despite New Praise from Cowen Analysts
Market NewsWalmart (NYSE:WMT) Slips despite New Praise from Cowen Analysts
8d ago
TGT
WMT
TD Cowen retail/luxury analysts to hold an analyst/industry conference call
The FlyTD Cowen retail/luxury analysts to hold an analyst/industry conference call
8d ago
M
EL
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >