TripAdvisor Rallies after Strong Earnings Beat

Shares of TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) gained in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Earnings per share came in at $0.16, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.04 per share.

Sales increased by 46.9% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $354 million. This beat analysts’ expectations of $344.24 million.

Overall, Wall Street has a consensus price target of $28.75 on TripAdvisor, implying 14.41% upside potential, as indicated by the graphic above.

Disclosure