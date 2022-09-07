tiprankstipranks
Market News

Travis Kalanick’s CloudKitchens Has a New Backer, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Uber (NYSE:UBER) Co-Founder Travis Kalanick’s CloudKitchens has raised funding from Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in November 2021, reports the Financial Times.

Kalanick’s new venture provides smart kitchens to restaurants that are delivery-only. According to Crunchbase, Cloud Kitchens has raised a total of $1.3 billion so far.

Separately, our Insider Trading tool shows the EVP and CFO of Microsoft, Amy Hood sold MSFT shares worth $19.5 million yesterday. This is after the CEO and Director of MSFT, Satya Nadella offloaded shares worth $14.69 million five days ago.

Read full Disclosure

Disclaimer

