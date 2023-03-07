Travel Rebound Supports Trip.com’s (NASDAQ:TCOM) Q4 Results

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Travel Rebound Supports Trip.com’s (NASDAQ:TCOM) Q4 Results

Story Highlights

Trip.com delivered upbeat fourth-quarter results, as both earnings and revenue surpassed estimates. Going forward, the company is well-positioned to benefit from the reopening of international travel in China.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) delivered better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter of 2022. The provider of online travel and related services witnessed strong demand in international business, which was partially offset by the spread of COVID-19 in China during the quarter.

Adjusted earnings per ADS of $0.11 in the fourth quarter exceeded the Street’s expectations of a loss of $0.03 and compared favorably with the earnings of $0.08 reported in the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, Trip.com’s Q4 net revenues declined nearly 1% year-over-year to $729 million but surpassed analysts’ expectations of $703.3 million.

Other key metrics showed that hotel bookings increased 140% and overall air ticket bookings on the company’s global platform grew 80% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year 2022, Trip.com reported revenues of $2.9 billion, down 6.5% from the previous year. Adjusted earnings per ADS declined 12.1% from the prior year to $0.29.

Looking forward, Trip.com is expected to benefit from the resumption of China’s outbound travel at the beginning of 2023. Further commenting on the global travel industry scenario, the company’s Executive Chairman James Liang said, “During the fourth quarter, the European and the U.S. markets made further progress towards normalcy while the Asia market was quickly picking up the pace.”

Is TCOM Stock a Buy?

Currently, Wall Street is highly optimistic about the company’s growth prospects. TCOM commands a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 13 unanimous Buys. The average price target of $43.60 implies an upside potential of 12.9% from the current level. Shares of the company have gained 8.2% so far in 2023.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on TCOM

Trip.com Group price target raised to $48 from $42 at CLSA
The FlyTrip.com Group price target raised to $48 from $42 at CLSA
2M ago
TCOM
Trip.com Group management to meet virtually with Benchmark
TCOM
Trip.com Group downgraded to Outperform from Buy at Daiwa
TCOM
More TCOM Latest News >

More News & Analysis on TCOM

Trip.com Group price target raised to $48 from $42 at CLSA
The FlyTrip.com Group price target raised to $48 from $42 at CLSA
2M ago
TCOM
Trip.com Group management to meet virtually with Benchmark
The FlyTrip.com Group management to meet virtually with Benchmark
2M ago
TCOM
Trip.com Group downgraded to Outperform from Buy at Daiwa
The FlyTrip.com Group downgraded to Outperform from Buy at Daiwa
2M ago
TCOM
More TCOM Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >