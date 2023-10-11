TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Signs 27-year LNG Deal with QatarEnergy

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Signs 27-year LNG Deal with QatarEnergy
Market News

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Signs 27-year LNG Deal with QatarEnergy

Story Highlights

TotalEnergies has signed a major 27-year LNG supply deal with QatarEnergy.

Shares of energy giant TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) are ticking higher in the pre-market session today after the company signed a 27-year LNG (Liquified Natural Gas) supply deal with QatarEnergy, according to Reuters.

Impressively, this is the biggest and longest European gas supply deal for Qatar. The two companies have entered into two long-term sales and purchase supply agreements for delivery. The transaction will involve the supply of up to 3.5 million metric tons of LNG to a receiving terminal in southern France. Deliveries are anticipated to begin in 2026.

Qatar plans to expand its liquefaction capacity from 77 million metric tons annually to 126 million by 2027. TTE and QatarEnergy have two joint ventures with interests in Qatar’s North Field East and North Field South projects.

In a separate development, TTE has been accused of “involuntary manslaughter and a failure to assist people in danger” during terrorist attacks in Mozambique in 2021. The company has rejected the accusations from the survivors and relatives of victims of the attack and noted the role played by its Mozambique LNG teams in evacuating over 2,500 people from the company’s Afungi site.

What is the Target Price for TTE?

Overall, the Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TTE. The average TotalEnergies price target of $68.85 implies a modest 5.1% potential upside.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Suncor (TSE:SU) Gets Hit With Greenpeace Complaint
Market NewsSuncor (TSE:SU) Gets Hit With Greenpeace Complaint
2d ago
SU
TTE
OPEC sticks to oil demand growth forecast for 2024, Reuters reports
The FlyOPEC sticks to oil demand growth forecast for 2024, Reuters reports
3d ago
BP
COP
GCOW: An ETF for Dividend and Free Cash Flow Lovers
Stock Analysis & IdeasGCOW: An ETF for Dividend and Free Cash Flow Lovers
5d ago
T
MO
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >