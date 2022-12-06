TotalEnergies Continues to Ride on Elevated Investor Interest

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

TotalEnergies Continues to Ride on Elevated Investor Interest

Shares of oil and gas company TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) continue to see elevated investor interest from a host of key developments.

Total has agreed to provide over 800,000 tonnes of sustainable aviation fuel to Air France-KLM for a time span of 10 years. The move will help reduce carbon emissions by about 80% for the latter.

Further, Total is slashing its investments in the U.K. North Sea oil and gas projects by about 25% after the government upped the windfall tax on the sector.

Energy companies are continuing to create value for shareholders with strong cash flows, dividends, and share repurchases. Yesterday, the company disclosed it bought back nearly 3.79 million shares between November 28 and December 2.

What’s more, Total shares have been inching upward since it announced an oil discovery in the northwest of Sepia oil field near Brazil. Total holds a nearly one-fifth stake in the project.  

Shares of the company have climbed about 19.2% so far this year.

In the meantime, the Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on the stock alongside an average price target of $66.72 indicating a nearly 11.6% potential upside.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on TTE

OPEC+ keeps oil curbs despite Russia price cap, WSJ reports
The FlyOPEC+ keeps oil curbs despite Russia price cap, WSJ reports
2d ago
BP
COP
EU agrees to $60 price cap for Russia oil exports, WSJ reports
BP
COP
TotalEnergies price target raised to EUR 68 from EUR 66 at JPMorgan
TTE
More TTE Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on TTE

OPEC+ keeps oil curbs despite Russia price cap, WSJ reports
The FlyOPEC+ keeps oil curbs despite Russia price cap, WSJ reports
2d ago
BP
COP
EU agrees to $60 price cap for Russia oil exports, WSJ reports
The FlyEU agrees to $60 price cap for Russia oil exports, WSJ reports
4d ago
BP
COP
TotalEnergies price target raised to EUR 68 from EUR 66 at JPMorgan
The FlyTotalEnergies price target raised to EUR 68 from EUR 66 at JPMorgan
4d ago
TTE
More {slug} Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >