Market News

TOST is Toast as Losses Widen in Q4

Shares of Toast (NYSE: TOST) tanked by more than 20% in morning trading on Thursday after the digital technology platform built for restaurants’ Q4 earnings missed estimates. The company reported a Q4 loss of $0.19 per share. This loss was wider than analysts’ consensus estimate of a loss of $0.05 per share.

Revenues soared by 50% year-over-year to $769 million, beating Street estimates by $15.8 million. The company’s Gross Payment Volume (GPV) surged 49% year-over-year to $25.5 billion in Q4.

Looking forward, management now expects revenue and adjusted earnings per share for Q1 2023 to be in the range of $745 million to $775 million versus the consensus of $751.2 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between a loss of $30 million and $20 million.

In FY23, TOST projected revenue in the range of $3.57 billion to $3.66 billion versus a consensus of $3.61 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be between a loss of $30 million and $10 million.

Overall, Wall Street analysts are cautiously optimistic about TOST stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on five Buys and three Holds.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
More News & Analysis on TOST

