Top Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) Executive Charged With Insider Trading

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Top Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) Executive Charged With Insider Trading

Story Highlights

One of Viatris’ senior executives has been accused by the SEC of leaking undisclosed information to his former colleague and secretly sharing profits made by the latter.

Drugmaker Viatris’ (NASDAQ:VTRS) chief information officer Ramkumar Rayapureddy has been accused of insider trading by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Also, the Department of Justice has levied criminal charges on Rayapureddy.

According to the complaint, between September 2017 to July 2019 (when Viatris was known as Mylan), Rayapureddy kept tipping his former colleague, Dayakar R. Mallu, insider information regarding drug approvals, earnings results, and the planned merger of Mylan with Pfizer’s (NYSE:PFE) division Upjohn.

The regulator informed that with these tips, Mallu was able to earn about $8 million, a portion of which was shared with Rayapureddy. Last year, the SEC charged Mallu with these accusations, to which he pleaded guilty.

Rayapureddy’s charges come just days after the company impressed investors with plans to expand its eyecare business by undertaking two acquisitions. Also, Viatris reported a Q3 earnings beat and reiterated its full-year 2022 outlook.

Is Viatris a Buy, Sell or Hold?

Viatris stock has a Hold consensus rating based on one Buy and six Holds. The average Viatris stock price target of $12.29 implies upside potential of 8.38%.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on PFE

#SocialStocks: Shares responds as Meta axes 13% of workforce
The Fly#SocialStocks: Shares responds as Meta axes 13% of workforce
1d ago
ZM
ZS
PFE, JNJ, or CVS: Which Healthcare Stock is a “Strong Buy” for Wall Street Pros?
CVS
JNJ
BioNTech raises FY22 COVID-19 vaccine revenue view to EUR 16B-EUR 17B
PFE
BNTX
More PFE Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on PFE

#SocialStocks: Shares responds as Meta axes 13% of workforce
The Fly#SocialStocks: Shares responds as Meta axes 13% of workforce
1d ago
ZM
ZS
PFE, JNJ, or CVS: Which Healthcare Stock is a “Strong Buy” for Wall Street Pros?
Stock Analysis & IdeasPFE, JNJ, or CVS: Which Healthcare Stock is a “Strong Buy” for Wall Street Pros?
3d ago
CVS
JNJ
BioNTech raises FY22 COVID-19 vaccine revenue view to EUR 16B-EUR 17B
The FlyBioNTech raises FY22 COVID-19 vaccine revenue view to EUR 16B-EUR 17B
4d ago
PFE
BNTX

Latest News Feed