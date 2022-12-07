Top Hedge Fund Expert Chuck Akre Favors These 3 Stocks

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Top Hedge Fund Expert Chuck Akre Favors These 3 Stocks

Story Highlights

TipRanks’ expert center allows investors to follow the transactions of the gurus of the financial world.  Let’s take a look at three top picks from expert hedge fund manager Chuck Akre’s portfolio.

Uncertain economic scenarios make it prudent to follow the experts, who are in a better position to gauge the markets. At TipRanks, we provide our investors with several tools to help them make better investment choices.

Today, we bring to you one of the Top Hedge Fund Managers, Chuck Akre, the CEO, and chief investment officer of Akre Capital Management LLC. According to the TipRanks Star Ranking, Akre bags the second spot among 468 the top Hedge Fund managers covered by TipRanks.

Remarkably, since June 2013, Akre’s portfolio has gained 367.75%, which is more than the 240% return generated by the S&P 500 (SPX) over the same time period.

Further, a hedge fund manager’s return on a portfolio is best measured by the Sharpe ratio, which measures the portfolio’s returns against its risks. A Sharpe ratio greater than one means that the portfolio has higher returns than risks. Akre has a Sharpe ratio of 5.95.

A majority of Akre’s investments are focused on the Financial sector (36.6%), followed by the Technology sector (26.7%). The hedge fund manages $11.34 billion in assets under management.

Now let’s take a look at three picks from Akre’s portfolio.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard is a payments and technology company that globally connects consumers, businesses, merchants, issuers, and governments. It has a market capitalization of $342.37 billion. The company delivered upbeat results for the third quarter as it surpassed both earnings and revenue estimates.

Moreover, the company’s future seems bright, as it is expected to benefit from the rise in credit card usage since inflation continues to pinch consumers’ pockets. Also, Mastercard’s capital deployment activities are impressive. It recently announced a 16.3% quarterly dividend hike along with a new stock buyback program of up to $9 billion. 

MA takes the number one spot in Akre’s holdings, as it makes up 14.75% of the overall portfolio, valued at $1.68 billion.

Overall, Mastercard has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 18 Buys and one Hold. The average MA price target of $395.94 implies 13.9% upside potential to current levels.

American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Based in Massachusetts, American Tower is a cell-tower real estate investment trust. This $100.39 billion company independently owns and operates wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure in several countries.

The company’s Q3 performance was impressive. Moreover, American Tower has the potential to gain from the 5G wireless boom and efforts to grow its tower portfolio at the international level.

The stock constitutes 13.11% of Akre’s portfolio, with a total holding value of $1.5 billion.

Wall Street is optimistic about AMT. It has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on nine Buys and three Holds. The average stock price target is $241, which implies 13.4% upside potential.

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

The credit rating and risk analysis company has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion. MCO delivered a disappointing performance in the third quarter. Moody’s also slashed the outlook for the full year, citing current macroeconomic uncertainty as a key woe.

With an exposure of 12.2%, Moody’s occupies the third position in Akre’s portfolio. The value of MCO stock held is $1.39 billion.

On TipRanks, MCO stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. This is based on seven Buys versus seven Holds. The average price target of $286.64 implies 2.04% downside potential. 

Ending Thoughts

Akre’s track record of impressive returns may motivate investors to follow his portfolio allocation strategy in order to optimize their investment returns. For more ideas on our Top Expert Picks, you can visit the TipRanks Expert Center and make informed investment decisions.

Want to know which Hedge Fund managers to follow and which stocks they’re buying? Give TipRanks Premium a try.

Disclosure

Imagine having Wall Street’s elite as your Financial Advisors…​
How does an 80%+ success rate on your investments sound?
Well, if you’re looking for that kind of track record, you’ll probably need to find the very top-performing analysts out there.
​​With access to TipRanks Premium, you can easily spot leading experts and follow their every move.
Not just to gain confidence in your portfolio, but for brand new investment ideas as well.
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on MA

Street Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
The FlyStreet Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
8d ago
CP
GT
MasterCard initiated with a Neutral at Redburn
MA
Sabre, Conferma, MasterCard enter partnership to accelerate virtual card use
MA
SABR
More MA Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on MA

Street Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
The FlyStreet Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
8d ago
CP
GT
MasterCard initiated with a Neutral at Redburn
The FlyMasterCard initiated with a Neutral at Redburn
8d ago
MA
Sabre, Conferma, MasterCard enter partnership to accelerate virtual card use
The FlySabre, Conferma, MasterCard enter partnership to accelerate virtual card use
9d ago
MA
SABR
More {slug} Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >