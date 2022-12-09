Top 3 Wall Street Firms With Returns Higher Than the S&P 500

When making prudent investment decisions, investors look to experts for guidance. But, with several analysts rating thousands of stocks, it’s confusing to know which stock recommendations can be trusted. At this point, we provide you with the TipRanks Top Research Firms tool that allows investors to track the ranking and overall performance of the leading Wall Street research firms.

This tool ranks research firms based on several parameters, including success rate, average return, and statistical significance of analysts’ ratings since 2009. Further, the tool only considers analysts who have published a rating in the past year. (For a deeper explanation of this tool, please click here.)

Let’s take a closer look at Wall Street’s best-performing firms when benchmarked against the S&P 500 over a one-year period.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (KBW)

KBW is a full-service investment bank and broker-dealer. KBW’s team of 68 analysts has issued 3,830 stock recommendations. The firm boasts a success rate of 66% and an average return of 12.1% above the S&P 500. Also, KBW has been most successful at recommending Service sector stocks.

One of KBW’s five-star-ranked analysts, Bose George, has a 61% success rate and an average return of 6.8% when compared to the S&P. With a focus on the Financial sector, his most recent activity includes assigning a Buy rating for Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) and a Hold rating for NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Truist Financial

Truist (NYSE:TFC) is one of the largest U.S. commercial banks. Its subsidiary, Truist Securities, offers full-service investment banking and corporate banking capabilities to companies and institutional investors.

The firm has a success rate of 59% and an average return of 13.1% on close to 9,560 ratings by 67 analysts when compared to the S&P. The firm’s most profitable sector is Utilities.

Truist analyst Scot Ciccarelli, who specializes in services, has witnessed 6.8% average return with a success rate of 59%. The analyst recently reiterated Hold and Buy ratings on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding (NASDAQ:OLLI) and AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), respectively.

RBC Capital Markets

A global investment bank, RBC Capital, comes in second place with an 8.6% average return above the S&P and a 55% success rate. Its 220 analysts have assigned about 24,200 recommendations.

Scott Hanold is one of RBC Capital’s top analysts. When compared to the S&P, Hanold has a 65% success rate and an impressive average return of 25.2%. He recently maintained a Buy rating for Diamondback (NASDAQ:FANG) and Northern Oil And Gas (NYSE:NOG) stocks.

Concluding Thoughts

An investment research firm performs thorough analysis before issuing recommendations. Interestingly, our tool helps investors shortlist the very best among these firms. For more ideas on our Top Expert Picks, you can visit the TipRanks Expert Center.

