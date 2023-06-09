TOI Skyrockets on Teaming Up with Massive Bio on Advancing Cancer Care with AI

The Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) shares are up a massive ~24% at the time of writing today after it entered into a non-exclusive partnership with Massive Bio.

The latter provides artificial intelligence and concierge services and will help TOI in evaluating patient eligibility for its active clinical trial portfolio. By utilizing sophisticated algorithms and comprehensive diagnostic information the two collaborators aim to advance cancer care while expanding access to precision medicine to more patients.

Furthermore, while applying advanced AI technology, the two companies will also work on establishing an extensive nationwide network.

With today’s price gains, TOI shares have now soared about 83% over the past five sessions. At the same time, short interest in the stock currently stands at about 4%.

