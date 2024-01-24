TKO Group’s WWE Content Exclusively on Netflix by 2025

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (TKO) has released an update.

Starting January 2025, Netflix will become the exclusive streaming platform for WWE’s Raw in various territories, including the U.S., Canada, U.K., and Latin America, with plans to expand further. The deal also includes all WWE programming such as SmackDown, NXT, and premium live events like WrestleMania on Netflix internationally. Additionally, WWE’s documentaries and original content will stream on Netflix, with the agreement spanning an initial term of 10 years for over $5 billion, with options for extension or early opt-out.

For further insights into TKO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.