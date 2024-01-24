TKO Group Holdings Welcomes New Board Members Johnson and Keywell

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (TKO) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

On January 23, 2024, TKO Group Holdings, Inc. expanded its board from eleven to thirteen directors and appointed Dwayne Johnson and Bradley A. Keywell as new directors. Johnson, a former wrestler turned actor and entrepreneur, brings a wealth of entertainment and business experience, while Keywell, a seasoned entrepreneur, adds extensive technological and venture capital expertise. Both have entered standard indemnification agreements with TKO and have compensation arrangements that include cash retainers and restricted stock unit awards. Additionally, Johnson has negotiated intellectual property agreements with TKO’s subsidiary WWE, including the assignment of “The Rock” trademark and a Services Agreement for promotional work and licensing, with an Equity Award of $30,000,007 in Class A common stock.

