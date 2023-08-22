tiprankstipranks
Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO) Tanks on Once Again Postponing Q2 Numbers
Market News

Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO) Tanks on Once Again Postponing Q2 Numbers

Story Highlights

Tingo shares continue to take a beating after it once again postponed its Q2 numbers in the aftermath of the short-seller report from Hindenburg Research.

Shares of fintech and agri-fintech services provider Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO) are tanking in the pre-market session today after the company once again postponed its second-quarter earnings release.

Tingo was initially slated to announce Q2 numbers on August 10th  but has now postponed the results thrice, after the publication of a short report from Hindenburg Research. Hindenburg has accused Tingo of fabricating its financials. The company has refuted the allegations and has roped in White & Case, an international law firm, to undertake an independent review regarding the claims.

 While Tingo did not specify a new reporting date, it noted that, “Although progress has been made with regard to the independent review of the allegations made in the Hindenburg short-seller report, the independent review is still ongoing.”

Tingo added that additional time is required to complete the preparation of Form 10-Q and its financial statements in the wake of the report.

After tanking nearly 77.3% over the past three months, Tingo shares are down a further 31% at the time of writing today. Meanwhile, short interest in the stock is now inching closer to 22%.

