Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Snaps up Truss Beverage
Market News

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Snaps up Truss Beverage

Story Highlights

Tilray has completely acquired Truss Beverage by snapping up the remaining 57.5% stake in the company from Molson Coors Canada.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares are trending marginally higher today after the medical cannabis product maker acquired the remaining 57.5% stake in Truss Beverage Co. from Molson Coors Canada (NYSE:TAP).

Truss, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tilray, produces cannabis products as well as non-alcoholic cannabis beverages. The cannabis market in Canada offers nearly 10.6 million untapped potential consumers, and the acquisition provides Tilray a 36% combined market share.

Tilray expects a favorable regulatory environment in Canada to help boost beverage distribution and drive growth in the cannabinoid-based beverages market. Importantly, the move adds some of the fastest-growing beverage brands, including XMG, Mollo, Little Victory, and House of Terpenes, to Tilray’s portfolio.

Overall, the Street has a $2.47 consensus price target on Tilray alongside a Moderate Buy consensus rating.  This points to a 7.1% potential downside in the stock. Tilray shares have tanked nearly 34.4% over the past year. At the same time, short interest in the stock remains elevated at about 12.1% at present.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

